The Law Enforcement Committee of the Verkhovna Rada has appointed Kateryna Koval, who was the head of the competition commission for the head of the SAPO, as a member of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors.

This was announced by the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin, Censor.NET reports.

"The Law Enforcement Committee of the Rada helped Tatarov to leave the prosecutor's office a shit-hole that produces an endless line of pseudo-disabled and corrupt officials. And at the same time, the 'Servants' paid off Tatarov's old debt to the head of the competition commission for the head of the SAPO (anti-corruption prosecutor's office). 'Servants' paid off the debt with a fat position.

Do you remember Kateryna Koval, who, on the instructions of the OP, turned that competition into a bloody circus - blocking the appointment of the winner (Klymenko) for almost a year? The shame went so far that the European Commission has set the end of this competition as one of the requirements for Ukraine's accession to the EU. So the other day, the Rada's law enforcement committee appointed Koval as a member of the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP)," he said.

According to Shabunin, the QDCP is a body without which "it is impossible to dismiss tainted prosecutors, for example, for issuing fake disability certificates or after suspicion of bribery".

"Who can bet that neither Khmelnytskyi nor other pseudo-disabled prosecutors will be dismissed? For this, we will have to thank Zelenskyy's deputies, who paid off the debt to Tatarov, who disrupted the competition for the head of the SAPO with Koval's hands," summed up the AntAC head.

