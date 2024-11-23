Paris indeed allowed Ukraine to attack Russia with French long-range missiles, - Foreign Minister Barrot

Official Paris has granted Ukraine permission to strike Russian territory with French long-range missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in an interview with the BBC.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces can do this only "in self-defense." However, the minister did not confirm whether French weapons have already been used.

He believes that the West should not have any "red lines" in supporting Ukraine.

When asked whether this could even mean the participation of French troops in combat, the French diplomat said: "We are not ruling out any option."

Barrot also reiterated that France is not against inviting Ukraine to join NATO.

"We are open to extending an invitation, and so in our discussions with friends and allies, friends and allies of Ukraine, we are working to bring them closer to our position," the minister assured.

As a reminder, The Times reported that the United States had authorized Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Storm Shadow missiles, but the UK has not yet officially confirmed this.

Earlier, Russian propaganda telegram channels reported a strike by Storm Shadow missiles on the Kursk region.