Polish experts are ready to travel to Ukraine within 24 hours to exhume victims of Volyn tragedy, - Head of the Institute of National Remembrance Nawrocki

Specialists from the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland are ready to travel to Ukraine within 24 hours to conduct search and exhumation work for Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy.

This was stated during a press conference in Warsaw by the head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who has recently become an independent presidential candidate in Poland with the support of the right-wing conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, the political declaration of the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Poland on the absence of obstacles to the search and exhumation work should be continued in the mode of verification of the declared intentions.

"If the public declarations of politicians are not just political declarations, then we at the Institute of National Memory are ready to carry out exhumation work," Nawrocki said.

He added that this would be a formal response to the IPN's requests to the Ukrainian authorities on this issue since 2017, which, according to him, either went unheeded or were formally denied.

"I want to clearly confirm that the Institute of National Remembrance and our search and identification bureau are ready to start real search operations in Volyn within 24 hours," Nawrocki emphasized.

He added that he is waiting for formal confirmation of the information from the Ukrainian and Polish foreign ministers.