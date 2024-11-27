There is no official data on how many people have returned to occupied territories, and there cannot be, - Vereshchuk

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk said on TV that there are no statistics on the number of people who have returned to the TOT and cannot be. She called on politicians not to manipulate the minds of our citizens and not to spread lies.

Iryna Vereshchuk said this on TV, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We have data from the Border Guard Service, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the National Security and Defense Council - all those authorities that confirm that there is no official data on how many people have moved to the TOT from the government-controlled territory. Our borders with the Russian Federation are closed, there is only one humanitarian corridor to enter Ukraine, through which people from Russia and the TOT can enter Ukraine, but not leave," said Vereshchuk.

She explained that the only point through which Ukrainian citizens can enter the Russian Federation is Sheremetyevo airport.

"People buy a ticket, which costs a lot of money, by the way. We know this because we are returning children deported by Russia and are looking for finances for the guardians who are going to pick up these children. This is a lot of money, you need to have about a thousand dollars, go through three countries, go through filtration, all the care centers..." - Vereshchuk said.

She emphasized that this is why she called the information about the number of Ukrainian citizens who allegedly returned to the TOT a lie and hype and asked not to comment on things that cannot be proven either by official sources or other sources.

Earlier, Servant of the People MP Maksym Tkachenko said that about 150,000 internally displaced persons had returned to the temporarily occupied territories, including up to 70,000 to the temporarily occupied Mariupol. Later, Tkachenko denied his words.