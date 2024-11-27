OTG "Luhansk" on situation in Toretsk: urban fighting is ongoing, enemy is using artillery and aviation

Russian invaders continue to storm Toretsk in the Donetsk region. The enemy is using aviation and artillery, and there are urban battles in Toretsk.

Major Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokeswoman of the Luhansk OSGT, told this to ArmyInform, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the situation in Toretsk remains difficult.

"The situation in Toretsk is still difficult, there is urban fighting. This is a very difficult type of battle, the military must be as careful as possible. Moreover, the occupiers are throwing "meat" at us, there is no other way to describe it," said the spokesperson.

According to the servicewoman, the enemy often uses artillery, conducting about 1,500 attacks per day in the Luhansk OSGT. The invaders are also actively using aviation. With the change in weather conditions the number of air strikes has slightly decreased, but the number of assaults and the use of drones remains unchanged.

"They don't care about the personnel, the main thing is to throw their small infantry groups at us. They are also trying to use FPV drones in any weather," said Bobovnikova.

The spokeswoman also said that in the Toretsk direction, the enemy has motorized rifle units manned by contractors, who are poorly trained and equipped. At the same time, according to Bobovnikova, an airborne division of Russian troops is stationed opposite Chasiv Yar, which has better-trained personnel and better equipment.

Earlier it was reported that it is currently almost impossible to enter the cities of Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk and Kurakhove in the Donetsk region. Russian invaders are shooting at all access roads to these cities.

