Ukraine is ready to hold second Peace Summit in nearest future - Yermak

A joint peace framework has already been developed with Ukraine's partners, which will form the basis for the second Peace Summit.

This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak at the international forum "Diplomacy Today: Ukraine's Role in Global Politics," Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

Thanks to active work with our partners, we have already developed a joint peace framework that will form the basis for the second Peace Summit, and Ukraine is ready to hold it in the near future," he said.

According to him, the first inaugural summit in Switzerland was a "truly historic event" that brought together more than a hundred states and international organizations.

"And this is our common success. And the geography of support for Ukraine continues to expand from North America to Africa, from Europe to Asia," the Presidential Administration head said.

Yermak emphasized that the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the G20 summit in 2022 is "a very important achievement."

According to him, the establishment of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine is not just a matter of regional security, but also an important step towards maintaining global stability.

He noted that securing a just peace for Ukraine is crucial for global stability and development.

"The whole world will benefit from adherence to the UN Charter, a just and lasting peace. We call on our partners to step up their support for Ukraine to restore respect for international law, the United Nations Charter, and to promote the implementation of the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula to establish a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine, Europe and the entire world," the OP Chairman summarized.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine is seeking to organize the second Global Peace Summit by the end of 2024 and wants Russia to be present this time. But there will be no direct talks with Moscow at this meeting.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in November, a text with conditions for a just end to the war would be ready for the second Peace Summit.