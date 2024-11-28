The Verkhovna Rada is proposing to adopt bill No. 10242, which will allow law enforcement officers to conduct covert investigative actions, in particular against journalists and the media.

The head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

While Russians are finishing off our energy system, the authorities are preoccupied with pursuing investigative journalists and their sources, such as those who revealed Tatarov’s trips to Russia or top officials' lavish lifestyles. Yesterday, the Rada's law enforcement committee, headed by 'Servant' Ionushas, passed the relevant bill (№10242), and it’s already being rushed to the session hall next week," he stated.

According to Shabunin, yesterday people's deputies "put the return of confiscation of property of corrupt officials (who made a deal with the investigation) in bill No. 10242."

Read more: Parliament abolished confiscation of property from corrupt officials who made plea deals. Ukrainian government has blatantly flaked out EU, - Shabunin.

What is the essence of bill No. 10242?

The AntAC Chairman explained that people`s deputies propose to imprison for 8 years those who leak information from state registers (during the war).

"Now this is a NON-serious crime, the punishment for which is up to 2 years in prison (up to 5 years if it is committed repeatedly, or by a group, or if significant damage is caused). Thus, Ionushas turns it into a serious crime, which allows Tatarov's law enforcement officers to conduct covert investigative actions, including against journalists and media!" he added.

"The Criminal Code already contains Article 111 - "High treason". The leak of information about the defense company can (and should) be qualified under it. ... So the authorities need Bill No. 10242 for one thing only - to hide the dirty laundry that is coming out more and more from investigative journalists (and, accordingly, from society)," Shabunin summarized.

Earlier it was reported that the confiscation of property of corrupt officials who made a deal with the investigation was eliminated by the law on depriving collaborators of state awards.

Read more: Bill No.12089 legalizes stolen land, it should not be adopted - Shabunin



