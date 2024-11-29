Ukraine returns bodies of 502 fallen defenders

The bodies of 502 fallen Ukrainian soldiers have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET informs.

Among the returned fallen defenders of Ukraine:

397 from the Donetsk sector;

24 from the Luhansk sector;

64 from the Zaporizhzhia sector;

17 dead were returned from morgues on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"The fallen defenders of Ukraine were returned as a result of the joint work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Central Department of Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Joint Centre of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and other structures of the Security and Defence Sector of Ukraine.

We are grateful for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Special thanks go to the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who transport repatriated fallen Heroes to designated state specialised institutions, organise the transfer of the deceased to law enforcement and forensic medical examination. Together with the expert institutions, the victims will be identified as soon as possible," they added.

