"Desired" decisions for bribes: ex-deputy head of Supreme Economic Court Emelianov detained – SBI. PHOTO

SBI officers detained a former deputy chairman of the Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine, who, together with other judges, built a "business" on court decisions. He was served a notice of suspicion.

What is known about his detention?

It was established that the former judge, now a lawyer, was a member of a criminal organisation consisting mainly of judges, lawyers, insolvency officers, various court employees, etc.

They delivered "desired" rulings in exchange for bribes, primarily in commercial disputes. The organizer of this "scheme" — a former high-ranking official of the Supreme Economic Court of Ukraine — unlawfully manipulated the distribution of cases, assigning them exclusively to "his" judges, who carried out the "requests" of the clients.

"The servants of Themis turned this process into a well-oiled assembly line, effectively making it impossible for court decisions to be rendered in most cases without bribes for an extended period. Earlier, the organizer was put on the wanted list, and he, along with several other participants in the criminal scheme, was served a notice of suspicion, including charges of creating and participating in a criminal organization," the SBI emphasized.

The work on identifying and establishing all those involved in the activities of this group is ongoing.

What is the former deputy head of the Supreme Economic Court suspected of?

The former deputy head of the Higher Commercial Court of Ukraine is suspected of participating in a criminal organisation and participating in crimes committed by such an organisation, as well as of taking a bribe (Article 255(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Article 368(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (as amended by Law No. 2341-III of 05.04.2001).

The sanction of these articles provides for up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of all property.

A motion to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention without the alternative of bail was sent to the court.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

It should be noted that the SBI does not name the detainee, but according to sources of the Radio Liberty project Schemes, it is Artur Emelianov.