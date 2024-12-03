Ministry of Defense: 8.5 thousand applications for transfer processed in Army+, 2 thousand of them approved

Over the two and a half weeks of the service's operation, 8500 reports for transfer have been processed through the Army+ application, of which 2000 have been approved.

"Changing the place of service in Army+ destroys bureaucratic barriers during the transfer and gives servicemen the opportunity to serve where their skills are needed most... We have created a tool that helps brigades to attract motivated soldiers to join them. And with each feedback from the military, we will make it more effective," said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

What is required to submit an application

As noted, all that is required to submit an application is a military ID card or officer's certificate and a letter of recommendation from the unit to which the serviceman wants to transfer. Additionally, a conclusion of the MMC may be required. For example, if for health reasons a serviceman needs to be transferred from a combat unit to a rear-based unit.

The application must be reviewed within 72 hours, and the result is notified to the soldier through Army+.

Reasons for rejecting applications

The Ministry of Defense reported that 6,500 applications have been rejected so far, 70% of them for the following reasons

poor quality photocopies of documents;

not all photocopies of the pages from the military document specified in the application tips were attached;

the letter of recommendation is of the old model and has incomplete information about the military service (the new model can be downloaded on the platform "Care for a Serviceman": https://turbota.mil.gov.ua/raporty/pysmova-zgoda).

If the transfer is approved, an order is prepared, and the serviceman receives a notification with its number and date. This order is transmitted to the units through the electronic document management system (EDMS).

Earlier it was reported that on the first day of the new function in Army+, the military filed 610 reports to change their place of service.