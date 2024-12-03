Ukraine’s membership in NATO is the only guarantee of security: Estonian Foreign Ministry

Ukraine's membership in NATO is a key condition for the country's security and the stability of the European security architecture.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tahkna.

The Estonian Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine militarily, noting that the war waged by Russia goes beyond a local conflict.

"Estonia has a very clear position that the only working guarantee of security is Ukraine's membership in NATO. And it is not only about guaranteeing Ukraine's security, but also about building our security architecture as Europe, as NATO," said Mr. Tsakhkna during a conversation with journalists in Brussels.

Increasing support for Ukraine

Tsakhkna emphasized the need to increase military assistance to Ukraine as the country fights hard against Russian aggression.

"Putin has not changed his goal. The goal is to destroy Ukraine. The goal is not to seize more territory, and we have to understand that until Putin changes his goal, the war will continue. Therefore, it is our duty to support Ukraine militarily," the minister added.

The global dimension of the war

Margus Tskakhkna also drew attention to the participation of the North Korean military in the fighting in Europe, which, according to him, changes the scale of the conflict.

"This is no longer Russian aggression against Ukraine. The war is becoming global. North Korean troops are fighting just a few hundred kilometers from the NATO border, and this is a big change," he said.

As a reminder, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will take place this week in Brussels , where a number of important bilateral documents are expected to be signed that will help strengthen cooperation between Ukraine and its partners.