Enemy Shaheds are flying into Ukraine – Air Forces (updated)

Shaheds

On the evening of 3 December, Russian troops attack Ukraine with ‘Shaheds’.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's telegram channel.

Movement of enemy UAVs

  • A group of UAVs in the north of Chernihiv region! Heading southwest!
  • A group of UAVs in the east of the Kharkiv region! Heading west!

Update on the movement of enemy UAVs

  • A group of UAVs in the north and south of Chernihiv region heading for Chernihiv and Kyiv region.
  • A group of UAVs in the east and centre of the Kharkiv region, heading for Poltava.
  • The UAV continues to move on the western outskirts of Sloviansk, heading for Kramatorsk!
  • A UAV heading for Chernihiv.

Update as of 9:55 p.m.

  • In the west and northeast of the Chernihiv region, head for the Kyiv region!
  • In the central part of Sumy region heading south!
  • In the east of Poltava region heading west!
  • In the north of Kharkiv region, heading for Kremenchuk!

Update as of 10:37 pm

  • A group in the north of the Zhytomyr region heading south!
  • A group in the southwest of the Chernihiv region heading for the Kyiv region!
  • A group in the south of the Sumy region heading to the Poltava region!
  • A group in the north of the Poltava region heading to the northwest!
  • A group in the north of Dnipropetrovsk region heading west.
  • UAV in Kherson region heading to Odesa region!

