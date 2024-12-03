Enemy Shaheds are flying into Ukraine – Air Forces (updated)

On the evening of 3 December, Russian troops attack Ukraine with ‘Shaheds’.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's telegram channel.

Movement of enemy UAVs

A group of UAVs in the north of Chernihiv region! Heading southwest!

A group of UAVs in the east of the Kharkiv region! Heading west!

Update on the movement of enemy UAVs

A group of UAVs in the north and south of Chernihiv region heading for Chernihiv and Kyiv region.

A group of UAVs in the east and centre of the Kharkiv region, heading for Poltava.

The UAV continues to move on the western outskirts of Sloviansk, heading for Kramatorsk!

A UAV heading for Chernihiv.

Update as of 9:55 p.m.

In the west and northeast of the Chernihiv region, head for the Kyiv region!

In the central part of Sumy region heading south!

In the east of Poltava region heading west!

In the north of Kharkiv region, heading for Kremenchuk!

Update as of 10:37 pm

A group in the north of the Zhytomyr region heading south!

A group in the southwest of the Chernihiv region heading for the Kyiv region!

A group in the south of the Sumy region heading to the Poltava region!

A group in the north of the Poltava region heading to the northwest!

A group in the north of Dnipropetrovsk region heading west.

UAV in Kherson region heading to Odesa region!

