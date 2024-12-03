Enemy Shaheds are flying into Ukraine – Air Forces (updated)
On the evening of 3 December, Russian troops attack Ukraine with ‘Shaheds’.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force's telegram channel.
Movement of enemy UAVs
- A group of UAVs in the north of Chernihiv region! Heading southwest!
- A group of UAVs in the east of the Kharkiv region! Heading west!
Update on the movement of enemy UAVs
- A group of UAVs in the north and south of Chernihiv region heading for Chernihiv and Kyiv region.
- A group of UAVs in the east and centre of the Kharkiv region, heading for Poltava.
- The UAV continues to move on the western outskirts of Sloviansk, heading for Kramatorsk!
- A UAV heading for Chernihiv.
Update as of 9:55 p.m.
- In the west and northeast of the Chernihiv region, head for the Kyiv region!
- In the central part of Sumy region heading south!
- In the east of Poltava region heading west!
- In the north of Kharkiv region, heading for Kremenchuk!
Update as of 10:37 pm
- A group in the north of the Zhytomyr region heading south!
- A group in the southwest of the Chernihiv region heading for the Kyiv region!
- A group in the south of the Sumy region heading to the Poltava region!
- A group in the north of the Poltava region heading to the northwest!
- A group in the north of Dnipropetrovsk region heading west.
- UAV in Kherson region heading to Odesa region!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password