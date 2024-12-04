ENG
Information about "victory" over "busification" is not true – Lubinets

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets denied the words of his representative Mykyta Kozyrenko about the "almost complete" eradication of cases of so-called "busification" (force abduction of people from the street into a van - ed. note) - violation of the rights of men liable for military service during mobilization activities.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights wrote about this in his telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, the media have reported that my Representative in Kyiv and Kyiv region stated that the so-called busification has been "almost completely eradicated". I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the Representative in Kyiv and Kyiv region does not deal with this issue, commenting on other topics, his words were taken out of context," Lubinets explained.

He added that his representatives in the regions respond to cases of misconduct by TCR representatives. Following these appeals, disciplinary and criminal proceedings have been opened in cases of so-called "busification".

"But there can be no talk of any 'victory' or achievement. The Ombudsman's Office continues to protect people's rights and work for the benefit of Ukraine!" - emphasized the Commissioner.

Earlier, the representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Mykyta Kozyrenko, said that "busification" has been nearly eradicated in Ukraine.

