No one is preparing mobilisation of 18-year-olds, - Zelenskyy’s adviser Lytvyn

The Office of the President denied that they were preparing to mobilise citizens from the age of 18.

This was reported on the social network X by presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn, Censor.NET informs.

"No one is preparing any mobilisation of 18-year-olds," he wrote in response to a post about the expediency of taking boys aged 15-17 abroad.

Earlier it was reported that the administration of the current US President Joe Biden calls on Ukraine to immediately increase the size of the armed forces by drafting more soldiers and revising the mobilisation legislation to allow conscription of persons aged 18 and over.

On 4 December 2024, Anthony Blinken said that Ukraine has to make difficult decisions about further mobilisation.

Read more: Information about "victory" over "busification" is not true – Lubinets