In November, average daily losses of Russian army in Ukraine reached new record - British intelligence

In November, the average daily loss of the Russian occupation army amounted to 1523 people (killed and wounded).

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an analytical review by the UK Ministry of Defense.

This is the third month in a row that Russian troops have suffered new combat losses, the ministry added.

In addition, on November 28, a new maximum of losses in one day was reached - 2030 people. This was the first time that Russian casualties in a day exceeded 2000.

November was the fifth month in a row that Russian troops have suffered and increased their monthly total losses, British intelligence noted. Also this month, the Russian Federation suffered its highest losses, totaling 45,680 people.

According to the ministry, the high level of casualties reflects the high pace of Russian operations and offensives.

The occupation army is trying to increase pressure on Ukrainian borders, seeking to push Ukrainian troops back in several areas of the front, including Kursk, Kupiansk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Velyka Novosilka.

"In December 2024, despite the onset of winter, the number of casualties in Russian troops is likely to continue to exceed 1,000 per day, and infantry attacks will continue in several areas," the review concludes.

As a reminder, in October 2024, Russian troops lost an average of about 1,500 killed and wounded daily. According to Defense Minister Gili, October 2024 was the largest for the Russian army in terms of total losses since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine - 41,980 occupiers were eliminated.

