Russia wants "Yalta-2" or "Minsk-3", but it won’t happen - Sybiha

Russia is seeking to restore its zones of influence through negotiations based on the "Yalta-2" or "Minsk-3" principle.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

During the plenary session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Malta, the Minister stressed that Russia is seeking to restore the world of spheres of influence, but the international community must resolutely oppose this by raising the cost of war for the aggressor.

"Since the Second World War, Europe has not seen such a scale of atrocities, murders of civilians, kidnappings of children, executions of prisoners of war and other heinous crimes. Moscow is trying to justify all this with so-called ‘legitimate security interests’. But my people's right to exist is not a legitimate security interest of Russia. My nation's choice about its future is not a legitimate security interest of Russia. In fact, Russia itself is the greatest security threat to the world. For hundreds of years," Sybiha stressed.

Watch more: Sybiha and some foreign ministers walk out of OSCE meeting room before Lavrov’s speech. VIDEO

He stressed that Moscow uses peace talks as a cover for further escalation of the war:

"They only talk about negotiations to divert attention from what they are actually doing. Look at their actions, not their words. In fact, Russia continues to expand the war."

Sybiha drew attention to Russia's systemic crimes, including constant missile and drone attacks, creating risks of nuclear disaster through attacks on energy infrastructure, occupation of the ZNPP, and the use of weapons received from Iran and DPRK. He stressed that this requires a decisive response:

"Peace through strength. Not through appeasement. We must raise the price of war for the aggressor. We must force Moscow to accept a just peace. We must demonstrate strength and unity in the face of blackmail. It's time to defend our principles, not just declare them," the minister concludes.

Read more: Ukraine has received positive assessment of progress on its way to NATO membership – Sybiha

The Minister also recalled the lessons of the Budapest Memorandum: "This memorandum showed the price of agreements at the expense of Ukraine. There will be no compromises on our territorial integrity, sovereignty or future security."

According to Sybiha, Russia's idea of peace is based on violence: "We have seen the real Russian peace plan. We saw it in Bucha, Mariupol, Izium and other places. When Russians say 'peace', they mean killed Ukrainian civilians, mass graves and cities destroyed to the ground. Ukrainian children are sent to Russian families and given Russian names. Filtration, execution lists, forced Russification and assimilation. We will never agree to such a peace. Our peace plan is for Russia to get out of Ukraine and leave us alone. In full compliance with the Helsinki Final Act."

Read more: Sybiha on contacts with Trump’s team: We are talking about concept of "peace through strength"

He stressed that Russia wants to dictate new rules through force, but Ukraine wants a just peace:

"It wants a world of zones of influence, where the use of force dictates new rules and new borders. There will be no Yalta-2 or Minsk-3. Instead, Ukraine wants a just peace. And respect for principles for all. These are two approaches to the future that are being decided right now in Ukraine. We must act now to make this future happen. We need to eliminate grey zones, because Russia is turning them into zones of influence. Instead, we need geopolitical certainty about Ukraine as a part of the Euro-Atlantic community," the minister concluded.

As a reminder, a two-day meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council began in Malta on Thursday. Sybiha and some foreign ministers left the OSCE meeting room before Lavrov's speech.

Read more: Ukraine expects adoption of 15th package of EU sanctions against Russia in short term - Sybiha