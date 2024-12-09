Contact groups to help Ukraine should be sustained – Merz

Contact groups to help Ukraine should be sustained and this common strategy should be continued.

This was stated by German chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"This strategy (of assistance - Ed.) cannot take place only in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, this strategy can only be developed jointly. These contact groups must be sustained. First, politically," he explained.

According to Merz, this work should be done with US President-elect Donald Trump, as well as on maintaining unity between Germany and Britain.

Merz's visit to Kyiv on December 9

Earlier it was reported that Friedrich Merz, a candidate for the German chancellorship from the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, arrived in Kyiv.

Merz said that if elected, he would be ready to have a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about resolving the war in Ukraine under certain conditions.

Later, he rejected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's accusations about further military aid to Ukraine, including the supply of Taurus missiles.

