Merz to Zelenskyy: By limiting range, we are forcing you to fight with one hand behind your back

Friedrich Merz, chairman of the Christian Democratic Union party and head of the CDU/CSU opposition faction in the German Bundestag, who is currently on an official visit to Kyiv, spoke about providing Ukraine with long-range capabilities.

During his meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Merz noted that Germany is having an intensive discussion about the details of military support and what weapons to transfer to Ukraine, but there is a consensus in principle on providing assistance to end the war and establish a just peace.

"The position of our faction is clear: we want to give your armed forces the opportunity to reach military bases - not civilians and infrastructure, but to achieve the very goals that are the reason for the war against your country. I spoke about this a few weeks ago in the Bundestag. By limiting the range of weapons, we are forcing you to fight with one hand behind your back," he stressed.

As reported, Zelenskyy told Merz that he was looking forward to Ukraine's increased long-range capacity.

Merz's visit to Ukraine

On 9 December 2024, Friedrich Merz, a candidate for chancellor from the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.

Merz said that if elected, he would be ready to have a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about resolving the war in Ukraine under certain conditions.

Taurus for Ukraine

The Taurus debate has reignited in Germany after the US lifted long-range restrictions on Ukraine and Germany's early elections approached.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly opposed the provision of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

