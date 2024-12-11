The issue of lowering the age of mobilization in Ukraine from 18 years old was raised at meetings between the Ukrainian delegation and top officials of the European Union. But such calls from our allies are unacceptable.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

She noted that the issue of the age of the mobilized in Ukraine was raised in terms of the fact that it does exist in the public discourse.

But I am glad that this issue was raised, because we have a very obvious answer. We cannot accept this criticism because there is no system for planning, training and equipping Ukrainian brigades," Stefanishyna emphasized.

The minister noted that in a situation where there is no such planning on the part of the allies, "we cannot transfer this inability to the mobilization age in Ukraine."

According to her, she discussed the issue of mobilization, in particular, with European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

"The EU can play a big role in training the Ukrainian military... The capabilities are great - the question is in planning. Given proper planning and equipment, of course, the issue of mobilization will not be the subject of such discussions. So, of course, this(calls to lower the mobilization age to 18 - ed.) is, let's say, an unacceptable position," Stefanishyna summarized.

Lowering the mobilization age

Earlier, a senior official told the media that the administration of current US President Joe Biden calls on Ukraine to immediately increase the size of the armed forces by drafting more soldiers and revising mobilization legislation to allow conscription of people over the age of 18.

On November 19, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine should increase mobilization to improve the situation at the front. However, no single weapons system is decisive in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine is indeed discussing mobilization and lowering the mobilization age in talks with its Western partners, but the problem now is the delay in the promised deliveries of the necessary weapons.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Ukraine has to make difficult decisions about further mobilization.

The WP noted that despite the acceleration of the supply of necessary weapons to Ukraine, the administration of current US President Joe Biden is growing frustrated with the refusal of Ukrainian leaders to lower the draft age from 25 to 18.

The State Department said that if Ukraine lowered the mobilization age , the United States and its allies would be ready to provide equipment to Ukrainian recruits.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later stated that he opposed lowering the mobilization age. Instead, he calls for supplying equipment and reducing Russia's military capabilities.