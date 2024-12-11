NATO believes that the issue of mobilization should be decided by Ukraine.

This was stated by the head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine, Patrick Turner, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Our message in the partnership between NATO and Ukraine has always been this: NATO is committed to providing equipment, material and training. We want to help with the situation at the front by helping to train people. It's a sad situation, but nevertheless, you give people, we will provide training. There are things that Ukraine and NATO are doing separately," he said.

At the same time, Turner would not comment on how Ukraine can ensure a sufficient number of people at the front.

"I think working with young people is by definition important because it's about the future. They are often innovative people who have a better idea of what is needed. These are the best brains, these are the best people, and I constantly encounter this in my own work," he added.

Read more: NATO may provide additional assistance to Ukraine in 2025 - Head of Alliance’s Mission Turner

Lowering the mobilization age

Earlier, a senior official told the media that the administration of current US President Joe Biden calls on Ukraine to immediately increase the size of the armed forces by drafting more soldiers and revising mobilization legislation to allow conscription of people over the age of 18.

On November 19, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine should increase mobilization to improve the situation at the front. However, no single weapons system is decisive in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine is indeed discussing mobilization and lowering the mobilization age in talks with its Western partners, but the problem now is the delay in the promised deliveries of the necessary weapons.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Ukraine has to make difficult decisions about further mobilization.

The WP noted that despite the acceleration of the supply of necessary weapons to Ukraine, the administration of current US President Joe Biden is growing frustrated with the refusal of Ukrainian leaders to lower the draft age from 25 to 18.

The State Department has stated that if Ukraine lowers the mobilization age to 18, the United States and its allies are ready to provide equipment to Ukrainian recruits.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later stated that he opposed lowering the mobilization age. Instead, he calls for the supply of equipment and the reduction of Russia's military capabilities.

According to The Telegraph, the dispute over lowering the mobilization age has led to tensions between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden.