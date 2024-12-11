EU ambassadors agree on 15th package of sanctions against Russia: it provides for restrictive measures against Russian shadow fleet

European Union ambassadors have agreed on the 15th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Hungarian presidency of the Council of the European Union on social network X, Censor.NET reports .

It is noted that the new restrictive measures relate to the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation - that is, third-country vessels that help the Kremlin circumvent Western sanctions.

In addition, sanctions have been imposed on individuals and organizations from Russia and third countries that contribute to Russia's military and technological advancement by helping it circumvent export restrictions.

It is expected that this package of sanctions will be discussed at the next meeting of EU foreign ministers. It is scheduled for December 16.

As reported earlier, representatives of the European Union failed to approve the 15th package of sanctions against Russia on December 6.