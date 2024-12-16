Sijjarto on "Christmas truce": "If there are no hostilities, there will be no Russian advance"

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that at a meeting of EU diplomats on December 16, almost no one supported the idea of a "Christmas truce" between Russia and Ukraine, proposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

He said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Telex.

The Hungarian minister explained the logic of the "truce" as follows: "If there is no fighting, there will be no Russian advance."

According to Szijjarto, the EU is ignoring the situation on the battlefield, where Russian troops have accelerated their advance, because they continue to promote "the current strategy," but he did not specify what exactly it is.

"They don't even care that Christmas is approaching," the Hungarian minister added, noting that none of the participants in the meeting, including Ukraine's foreign minister, supported the idea of a "Christmas truce."

According to the Hungarian foreign minister, some ministers supported the idea of a ceasefire in general, but others "clearly spoke out against it."

Only the Slovak foreign minister expressed support for a diplomatic solution to the war, Szijjarto added.

Read more: Hungary and Slovakia blocked EU sanctions against Georgia - Josvjak

Orban's call to Putin

Earlier it was reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban , after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had offered Ukraine and Russia a Christmas truce and a large-scale prisoner exchange.

Zelenskyy's adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, said that the Hungarian side had not discussed anything of the sort with Ukraine.

The Kremlin said that Russia, in response to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban 's initiative for a "Christmas truce " and prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, had allegedly passed its proposals to Budapest, but "Kyiv rejected the idea."