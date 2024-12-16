ENG
Hungary and Slovakia blocked EU sanctions against Georgia - Josvjak

Debate on the situation in Georgia ends in the European Union. Slovakia and Hungary are blocking the introduction of sanctions.

This was reported by Radio Liberty journalist Rikard Jozwiak, Censor.NET reports.

However, the European Commission is likely to propose suspending the visa-free regime for Georgian diplomats this week.

"There is a qualified majority for this," the journalist added.

Словаччина та Угорщина блокують санкції ЄС проти Грузії

What preceded it?

The ruling party's candidate Mikheil Kavelashvili was declared the winner of the presidential election in Georgia

Earlier, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who supported the protests in the country, said that the country's parliament was illegitimate and therefore would not be able to elect a new president, and that her mandate would continue until a new president was elected by a new parliament.

