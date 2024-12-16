Scholz’s government receives vote of no confidence from Bundestag

On Monday, December 16, the German Bundestag expressed no confidence in the government of the current Chancellor Olaf Scholz. This will lead to early parliamentary elections in February 2025.

According to Censor.NET, Deutsche Welle and Bild wrote about it.

It is noted that 394 deputies voted to dissolve the government and hold new elections.

Scholz raised the issue of a vote of confidence in his government after the collapse of the "traffic light coalition". In a roll call vote on December 16, the majority of MPs expressed no confidence in him.

The chancellor must then ask Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to dissolve the parliament. The federal president has 21 days to do so. It took Steinmeier a few more weeks to agree on a date for early elections - February 23, 2025.

Scholz remains the interim leader until a new government is formed.

It is worth noting that the next elections in Germany were to be held in September 2025.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, the ruling coalition in Germany collapsed on November 6, 2024, when Olaf Scholz announced the dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who is the chairman of the Free Democratic Party.

Almost all members of the government from the Free Democratic Party (FDP) led by Lindner resigned.

The Social Democratic Party will nominate current German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as its candidate for the post of head of the German government in the elections.