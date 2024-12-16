New eBook payment program for 18-year-olds launched in Diia - Shmyhal

A new eBook program for young people has been launched in Diia.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

Everyone who has turned 18 this year or will turn 18 next year will be able to receive UAH 908 on their card to purchase books published in Ukraine in the Ukrainian language.

To use the service, select Services - eBook in the Diia app. Next, open an account with one of the banks from the list. Then apply for a payout.

The money can be spent within three months from the date of accrual in bookstores that have joined the program. If the funds are not used, they will be returned to the account of the Ukrainian Book Institute.

"With this initiative, we aim not only to encourage young people to read in their native language, but also to support the Ukrainian book publishing industry, whose production facilities have been affected by Russian shelling," Shmyhal said.