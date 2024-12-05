More than 2 million Ukrainians to automatically receive "Zelenskyy’s thousand" – Shmyhal

More than 2 million Ukrainians will automatically receive a thousand hryvnias as part of the "Winter eSupport" program, which includes recipients of pensions and subsidies through Ukrposhta.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"We continue to implement the Winter is Support program. More than 5 million applications have already been submitted through Diia. Ukrposhta has already joined the project. More than 2 million Ukrainians, including recipients of pensions and subsidies through Ukrposhta, automatically receive UAH 1000 of Winter eSupport," the statement said.

Shmyhal also said that the "Affordable Medicines" program will be expanded as part of the Winter Support package.

"The budget for 2025 allocates UAH 6.6 billion for the program. This step will allow at least 500 thousand more Ukrainians to save money on treatment. For the first time, the program will include medicines for children," the Prime Minister said.



According to him, starting from 2025, all pharmacies will dispense medicines under the Affordable Medicines program. The Ministry of Health is preparing the relevant regulatory changes.

"Zelenskyy's Thousand"

As a reminder, starting December 1, Ukrainians can apply for the "Zelenskyy's thousand" payment.

As reported, earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to introduce a new program to support the population starting December 1, with UAH 1,000 per person.

Subsequently, First Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev said that the state aid of UAH 1,000, which Ukrainians will be able to receive from December, will be credited to the National Cashback card.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the ruling Servant of the People party claimed that the payments would be made using funds from international partners that they did not have time to use by the end of the year. However, later, Roksolana Pidlasa, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, admitted that the program initiated by Zelenskyy would be funded by the remaining funds of the Compulsory State Social Insurance Fund, which were formed last year and were not used by the Ministry of Economy in 2024.

In this case, part of the state budget's domestic revenues will be used to finance the UAH 1,000 payments, not funds from international partners, so these funds could be spent on defense.

Read more in the article by BusinessCensor: "Zelenskyy's Thousand": where money will be taken".