Almost 5 million Ukrainians have applied for "eSupport" winter payment – Zelenskyy

As of the evening of Wednesday, December 4, almost 5 million Ukrainians have applied for the Winter eSupport program. On this day, Ukrposhta also joined the program.

"There was a report by the Prime Minister today. Almost 5 million Ukrainians have already applied for the "eSupport" winter payment. And today, Ukrposhta entered the program: it will be more than 2 million more people who receive pensions and social payments through Ukrposhta - these people will also receive a payment of UAH 1,000," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also said that today they discussed cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

"Our partners have approved investments in the amount of one billion three hundred million euros; these are funds for infrastructure, logistics, including energy. We are grateful to our partners," the President said.

In addition, the work with the government for December was coordinated, especially the work with the frontline regions.

"Everything related to the heating season, finance, energy, and security issues," Zelenskyy added.

"Zelenskyy's Thousand"

As a reminder, starting December 1, Ukrainians can apply for the "Zelenskyy's thousand" payment.

As reported, earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to introduce a new program to support the population starting December 1, with UAH 1,000 per person.

Subsequently, First Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev said that the state aid of UAH 1,000, which Ukrainians will be able to receive from December, will be credited to the National Cashback card.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the ruling Servant of the People party claimed that the payments would be made using funds from international partners that they did not have time to use by the end of the year. However, later, Roksolana Pidlasa, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, admitted that the program initiated by Zelenskyy would be funded by the remaining funds of the Compulsory State Social Insurance Fund, which were formed last year and were not used by the Ministry of Economy in 2024.

In this case, part of the state budget's domestic revenues will be used to finance the UAH 1,000 payments, not funds from international partners, so these funds could be spent on defense.

