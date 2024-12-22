Ambassador Bodnar: More than thousand applications have been submitted to Ukrainian Legion in Poland

More than a thousand applications have been submitted to the Ukrainian Legion, which is being formed in Poland.

This was stated by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar in an interview with Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"I will not say the number now, as it is still kept as classified information at the request of the Ministry of Defense. In total, we have more than a thousand applications that are currently being considered by the relevant commission. We hope that this number will keep growing," the ambassador said.

The diplomat reminded that the first set of contract signings and the formation of the first Ukrainian unit took place in November. The next enrollment is scheduled for January 10.

"The Polish side has provided quite serious conditions for basic military training, for equipment, for staying at the relevant training grounds. Those who have completed this training characterize it extremely positively. First, there is basic military training in Poland, then, depending on the specialization of a particular soldier, they move to specialized training grounds to prepare them for performing certain functions," Bodnar said.

And after all of the above, according to the ambassador, there is a formation in the relevant military unit on the territory of Ukraine, where those who have joined the Ukrainian Legion are already directly subordinated to a particular military unit.

Ukrainian Legion in Poland

As a reminder, the creation of the Ukrainian Legion is envisaged by the security agreement signed by Ukraine and Poland on July 8.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that every citizen of Ukraine who decides to join the legion will be able to sign a contract with the Armed Forces.

A recruitment center of the Ukrainian Legion opened in the Polish city of Lublin on October 1, the Day of Defenders.