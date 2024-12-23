47 out of 72 Shaheds destroyed, 25 more drones lost in area - Air Force

From 10:00 on 22 December to 09:00 on 23 December 2024, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 72 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

How many drones did our air defence manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 09:00, 47 "Shahed" attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions.

"Due to the active counteraction of the Defence Forces, 25 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the General Staff emphasises.

Consequences of an enemy attack

It is also noted that in Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions, private enterprises and citizen's houses were damaged due to the Russian attack, but there were no casualties, and the victims are being provided with assistance.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that air defence systems were operating in the Kyiv region at night, and the debris damaged power lines. It was also noted that at night the enemy attacked an enterprise in Khmelnytskyi region: there was a victim.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a warehouse with $16 million worth of "Shaheds'" parts was destroyed in Russia.