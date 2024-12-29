Zelenskyy: Russia attacked Ukraine this week with 370 attack drones, 280 KABs and 80 missiles. VIDEO

In total, this week Russia used more than 370 attack drones, about 280 guided aerial bombs and 80 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Our cities and communities are under constant Russian shelling. Even on Christmas night, terrorists organized a massive air attack.

This kind of terror can only be stopped by united force. I am grateful to the defenders who save our people from daily attacks, and to the partners who understand the importance of timely provision of air defense systems to protect lives and bring a just and fair peace closer," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, from December 16 to 21, the Russians used 550 KABs, almost 550 drones and more than 20 missiles against Ukraine,