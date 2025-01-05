In week, Russia launched over 630 drones, about 740 KABs and almost 50 missiles over Ukraine. They have sanctioned components - Zelenskyy

Almost every day, Ukrainian soldiers defend our skies from Russian missiles and drones. During the night, Ukraine was attacked by 103 "Shaheds", which used 8755 foreign-made components.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, just this week, Russia used more than 630 attack drones, about 740 guided aerial bombs, and almost 50 missiles of various types, which is more than 50,000 sanctioned components from around the world.

"Sanctions pressure on the supply of foreign components is insufficient. Russia continues to receive the components and means of production it needs from almost all over the world and uses them in the weapons it uses to terrorize Ukraine.

We must continue to strengthen cooperation with all partners on sanctions, air defense, long-range weapons, and support for our soldiers - this is a priority that will help in the defense of our cities and villages and in the defense of positions at the front. I am grateful to every partner who helps us with this," Zelenskyy emphasizes.

