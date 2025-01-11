Slovak President Pellegrini refuses to go to Ukraine because of suspension of Russian gas transit: let no one be offended

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini says he refuses to pay an official visit to Kyiv because Ukraine has stopped the transit of Russian gas that Slovakia was receiving. Earlier, Pellegrini announced his intention to come to Ukraine.

This is reported by Aktuality, Censor.NET informs.

"Under the current circumstances, my trip to Ukraine is out of the question. If I have to go there just to take a picture, and I am told that not a single drop of oil and gas will go to Slovakia, then I really should not go there. Let no one be offended by me," the Slovak president said.

Pellegrini said that Ukraine's decision to stop the transit of Russian gas through its territory "fundamentally threatens Slovakia's energy security."

"In a situation where the Ukrainian parliament adopts a law banning oil transportation to Slovakia, despite the fact that we have existing contracts, my trip to Ukraine is out of the question," the politician added.

Stopping Russian gas transit

As a reminder, at 07:00 on January 1, 2025, the transportation of Russian natural gas through Ukraine was stopped in the interests of national security.

The Cabinet of Ministers said that Ukraine had duly informed the European Commission about the termination of gas transit. European countries are prepared.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also previously threatened to stop exporting electricity to Ukraine and significantly reduce support for Ukrainian refugees in response to the cessation of Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory.