In 2024, number of Ukrainian civilian casualties increased by almost third - UN Deputy Secretary-General DiCarlo

Compared to 2023, in 2024 the number of civilians killed and wounded as a result of Russian military aggression in Ukraine increased by 30%.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo at a meeting of the Security Council.

"The increase in the number of victims among children is of particular concern. In the first three quarters of 2024, more children were killed and injured than in 2023," she said.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, at least 12,456 people have been killed since the start of the full-scale war, including 669 children. There are 28,382 injured, including 1,833 children.

In addition, over 580 educational and medical institutions were damaged or destroyed in the first nine months of last year alone.

"I would like to reiterate that we unequivocally condemn all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure," DiCarlo emphasized.

According to her, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 10 humanitarian workers have been killed while performing their duties, and 41 have been wounded.

"There are reports that DPRK servicemen have been captured in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Reports of North Korean troops fighting on the side of Russian troops continue to raise serious concerns about the further internationalization of this already dangerous conflict," DiCarlo said.

She added that according to the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Ukraine released on Thursday, some 12.7 million people are in need of support.

DiCarlo pointed to "the plight of many thousands of Ukrainian civilians living in the territories of Ukraine currently occupied by the Russian Federation." According to her, the needs of the residents of these areas are assessed as serious, but access to them is limited.

She also drew attention to Russia's increased shelling of Ukraine's energy facilities: "The UN continues to work with the Ukrainian government to restore energy production capacity, creating opportunities in the green energy sector."

DiCarlo once again expressed concern over reports of executions of Ukrainian prisoners by Russian forces. The December OHCHR report cited at least 19 cases since August when 62 people were executed.

"OHCHR has also found that the Russian Federation has widespread and systematic use of torture against Ukrainian prisoners of war," said the UN Under-Secretary-General. At the same time, she noted that individual cases of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine are being investigated by the authorities.

