Basic combined arms training for university students will begin in September - Ministry of Defense

The Basic Combined Arms Training (BCAT) for students of higher education institutions will begin in September 2025 and will include 300 academic hours.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defense, this was announced by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk.

Basic general military training will consist of two parts:

Theoretical course - 90 academic hours, which students will take at their educational institutions;

practical course - 210 academic hours in training units, centers of the Armed Forces and other institutions.

Melnyk noted that all students, both men and women, will take the theory course. The practical course is mandatory only for men who are fit for military service for health reasons. Women will undergo practical training only at their own request and after passing a medical examination.

During the training, students will receive basic knowledge of tactical, intelligence and psychological training, first aid, and the basics of military discipline. They will also master the skills of handling weapons.

After completing the CPE, students take the military oath and receive a certificate and a military specialty.

Background.

On January 15, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the draft law on amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding the peculiarities of registering Ukrainian citizens for military service No. 12076, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. The document, among other things, provides for the systematic introduction of basic general military training for students pursuing higher education.