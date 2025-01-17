RF starts using North Korean artillery systems at front amid lack of its own - Estonian intelligence

Russia has begun using North Korean artillery systems on the battlefield. This fact indicates an increasingly critical situation with its own artillery systems and Russia's dependence on imported weapons.

This was stated by Colonel Ants Kiviselg, head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, ERR reports, Censor.NET reports.

"This indicates Russia's increasingly critical situation with artillery systems and its dependence on imported weapons," Kiviselg said, noting Russia's use of artillery systems from North Korea.

Describing the situation at the front, the Estonian colonel noted that the trends of the previous weeks persist there, when Russian troops continue to maintain the tactical initiative, but they do not have a complete advantage.

"Therefore, Russia is not interested in ending the hostilities and continues offensive operations," he added.

Kiviselg noted that the main fighting is taking place in Donetsk region in the Pokrovsk direction, where Russian troops are trying to advance in the western and eastern directions from the city. Although the pace of advance has slowed, the offensive pressure remains high.

"Russia is probably trying to take advantage of the last few weeks of frosty winter weather, which allows the use of armored vehicles on frozen ground. However, this winter has been milder than expected, so Russian troops are forced to use roads to move their equipment. This simplifies the work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in repelling attacks," said the colonel.

He also said that over the past week, Russian troops have made minor advances in the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar and Kupiansk.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine's defense is adapting quickly, withstanding the enemy's massive pressure and gradually undermining its offensive capabilities.

