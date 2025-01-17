Putin has not changed his goals - Kallas says she sees no reason to lift sanctions against Russia

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that she sees no reason to lift sanctions against Russia.

The diplomat said this in an interview with AFP, reports European Pravda, Censor.NET informs.

Kallas said that sanctions are a lever of influence on Russia, and therefore "it would be very strange to abandon it."

"Nothing has changed. Putin has not changed his goals, and nothing has changed on the battlefield. Therefore, there are no grounds for lifting the sanctions," the head of European diplomacy said.

She also emphasized that the EU would be in a much weaker position if the sanctions were lifted prematurely.

"I also don't think it's in the best interest of the United States to lift the sanctions now," Callas added.

As a reminder, Bloomberg recently reported that advisers to US President-elect Donald Trump are developing large-scale sanctions strategy to facilitate a diplomatic settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine in the coming months.

