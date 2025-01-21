National Guard: Ruscists are trying to advance on Pokrovsk’s southern flanks and expand "gray zone"

Russian troops are trying to advance along the southern flanks of Pokrovsk to take control of logistics routes.

This was stated by the spokesman for the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk.

"We see the enemy's attempts to advance along the southern flanks of Pokrovsk in order to, among other things, take control of logistics routes and expand the gray zone," he said.

According to the spokesman, the Russian occupants are taking advantage of the weather conditions to engage infantry groups of two or three to ten soldiers to carry out offensive actions.

As a reminder, yesterday, January 20, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk, Rodynske and Hryshyne. In particular, in the center of Pokrovsk, an apartment building caught fire as a result of shelling, destroying about 1000 square meters of housing.

Earlier, the CMA said that the Russians were less than two kilometers away from the outskirts of Pokrovsk.