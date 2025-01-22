65 Shaheds out of 99 destroyed, 30 more drones lost in area - Air Force

On the night of 22 January 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 99 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defence Forces of Ukraine.

How many drones did our air defence destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 10.00 a.m., 65 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

30 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (without negative consequences).

Consequences of enemy attack

The nighttime hostile attack damaged institutions, industrial enterprises, outbuildings, private and apartment buildings in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Sumy and Khmelnytskyi regions. Special services are eliminating the consequences, preliminary without casualties and injured.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that as a result of the Shaheds' attack in the Kyiv region, debris damaged houses, one of which was partially destroyed. It was also noted that the enemy hit the residential sector in Sumy with a "Shahed": there were injured and damages.