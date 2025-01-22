A ceasefire in Ukraine would allow Russia to rebuild its armed forces and collude with the "new axis of aggressors".

British Lieutenant General Mike Elviss believes that after the war ends, a race will begin to rebuild armored forces to prepare for the next war.

"What is certain is that once the guns fall silent in Ukraine, there will be a Russian revival, restoration and even greater collusion with a new axis of aggressors. The race is on to reorient and restore conventional deterrence in an era of strategic confrontation," he said at the Davos forum, adding that by ‘conventional deterrence’ he meant armored forces.

China, Iran and the DPRK are considered part of the "axis of aggressors", working with Russia to destabilise the West.

UK Ministry of Defence officers believe that as soon as Trump signs a peace deal, a race will begin between Russia and the West to prepare their armies for the next conflict.

It is believed that the Russian Federation will be much stronger in a potential future conflict, as its military is constantly adapting to combat operations.

