Chief Psychiatrist of AFU Druz, who is suspected of taking large bribe, was sent to custody. Bail is UAH 49 million

Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Court has imposed a pre-trial restriction on the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleh Druz. He is suspected of illicit enrichment of $1 million during a full-scale war.

Censor.NET reports.

The court approved the prosecutors' request to take him into custody for 60 days, until March 20, 2025, with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 49 million.

Journalists reported that he was taken to the court by ambulance.

Before the hearing, the lawyer insisted that his client was "in an extremely serious condition in an ambulance, under IV lines".

The lawyers claimed that Druz's detention was illegal. According to the lawyer, yesterday Druz was discharged from the intensive care unit. The lawyers asked for a preventive measure that does not involve detention. In case of determining the amount of bail, they asked to calculate it based on the possibilities of Druzhan and his family.

On January 21, SSU officers, with the assistance of the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, detained Oleh Druz, the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces, who is the deputy head of the Central MMC and decides on the fitness of military personnel for service.

According to the investigation, he has acquired assets worth more than $1 million, which is significantly higher than his legal income. These assets include a private house in Kyiv region, apartments, land, BMW cars, cash in various currencies totaling about UAH 8 million.