11 million Ukrainians have already received "Zelenskyy’s thousand" - Shmyhal

More than 12.6 million Ukrainians have already applied for aid under the Winter eSupport program. More than 11 million have received a thousand hryvnias.

This was announced today at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the program initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demonstrates high efficiency.

"Given the experience of implementing the program, we are improving the infrastructure through which people receive assistance from the state. Today, the Government has decided to transfer the shares of the First Investment Bank, previously owned by Russian oligarchs, to the Ministry of Infrastructure with the subsequent transfer to Ukrposhta.

Thus, we are creating a postal bank. Receiving aid, social benefits, ordering goods and medicines will now be within walking distance," emphasizes Shmyhal.

In addition, as the Prime Minister noted, this decision will save the state up to UAH 5 billion over the next 3-4 years. The funds will be used to finance priority budget items.

"Zelenskyy's thousand"

As a reminder, starting December 1, Ukrainians can apply for the "Zelenskyy's thousand" payment.

As reported, earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to introduce a new program to support the population starting December 1, with UAH 1,000 per person.

Subsequently, First Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev said that the state aid of UAH 1,000, which Ukrainians will be able to receive from December, will be credited to the National Cashback card.

The Cabinet of Ministers and the ruling Servant of the People party claimed that the payments would be made using funds from international partners that they did not have time to use by the end of the year. However, later, Roksolana Pidlasa, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, admitted that the program initiated by Zelenskyy would be funded by the remaining funds of the Compulsory State Social Insurance Fund, which were formed last year and were not used by the Ministry of Economy in 2024.

In this case, part of the state budget's domestic revenues will be used to finance the UAH 1,000 payments, not funds from international partners, so these funds could be spent on defense.

