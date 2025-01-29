F-16 fighters scrambled in Romania due to Russian drone attack on Ukraine

Last night, on January 29, Romania raised F-16 fighter jets because of the Russian drone attack on Ukraine, in particular near the border with Romania.

As noted, the monitoring and surveillance systems of the Romanian Ministry of Defense detected drones in the airspace of Ukraine on the way to the border with Romania.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., two Romanian Air Force F-16 aircraft belonging to the Air Police Combat Service took off from the 86th Air Base in Borca to monitor the air situation. The planes returned to the base about two hours later.

At the same time, the National Military Command Center notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations of the introduction of public warning measures in the Kilia Văke area. Thus, at 3:05 a RO-Alert message was transmitted, and at 4:08 it was announced that the warning measures in the area had been terminated.

It is noted that, according to radar intelligence, no intrusion of air targets into Romanian airspace was recorded.

The Ministry of National Defense strongly condemns these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against the targets and civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, which are unjustified and contrary to international law.

As a reminder, on the night of January 29, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 57 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones.