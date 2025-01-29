NATO supports position of G7 ambassadors calling for resolution of situation in DPA

NATO said that the G7 statement calling for a resolution of the situation in the DPA fully reflects the Alliance's position.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the NATO representative office in Ukraine.

The day before, the G7 ambassadors recommended "the situation in the DPA be resolved expeditiously and focus on keeping defense procurement going."

"Consistency with good governance principles and NATO recommendations is important to maintain the trust of the public and international partners," they said.

The Alliance added: "The statement below fully reflects NATO position."

What preceded it?

Earlier, the Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense signed an additional agreement to the contract with the current director of the Defense Procurement Agency for a period of 1 year.

However, later, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov stated that the Defense Procurement Agency had failed in its work over the past six months and announced the dismissal of his deputy Dmytro Klimenkov and the change of the Defense Procurement Agency's management.

Subsequently, Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the State Operator For Non-Lethal Acquisition, confirmed that he would take the second position - head of the Defense Procurement Agency.

At the same time, on Friday, January 24, Maryna Bezrukova said that she remained the current head of the Defense Procurement Agency, despite the Ministry of Defense's refusal to extend her contract.

