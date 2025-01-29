Lawyer Holovan: Poroshenko’s son was removed from military registration in 2019

The son of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Oleksii, has been removed from all types of registration and is abroad - legally. Poroshenko's lawyer, Ihor Holovan TCR, is fulfilling orders from the Presidential Office by sending Poroshenko's son draft notices.

He wrote about this on his Facebook page

"In the most difficult days of July 2014, the son of the fifth president, Oleksii Poroshenko, volunteered to serve in the ATO, he was the commander of a mortar unit near Kramatorsk. To reduce the risk of pressure on the fifth president from the Russians in case of capture, Oleksii served under a different name, which is a common practice in the world (the so-called nom de guerre)," Holovan wrote.

According to him, in 2019, upon completion of his parliamentary term, Junior Lieutenant Oleksii Poroshenko signed a contract with an international company and went abroad to work.

In this regard, in accordance with the procedure established by law, he was removed from all types of registration - military, tax, passport - more than 5 years ago. The officer's certificate was submitted for deposit to the Pecherskyi TCR of Kyiv.

Certificate of removal of Oleksii Poroshenko from all types of registration.

Holovan also stated that the lawyers had already paid the fine for Oleksii, but without any admission of guilt on his part: "Legal measures will be taken immediately to lift the arrest from his accounts, close the proceedings and subsequently cancel the illegal fine itself."

They will also challenge the actions of the TCR in court and demand that the perpetrators be held accountable for abuse of power.

The lawyer said that the management of the TCR of the Pecherskyi district was warned about Poroshenko's son in a timely manner and with all the necessary documents, so there was no reason to send him a summons.

Poroshenko blamed the Presidential Office for everything, alleging that the TCR leadership was fulfilling a criminal order from the Presidential Office.

Holovan, in particular, wrote that the TCR was used "for political pressure on the opposition, which is nothing more than preparation for the elections."

The lawyer also hopes that the TCR will not forget to serve draft notices on the children of the President's entourage, Kvartal 95 Studio, deputies of the ruling party and their political partners from the OPFL in the near future, in particular, on Nataliia Moseichuk's son or family members of Andrii Portnov.

