General Staff: 12 Russian attacks continue in Pokrovsk direction, 27 already repelled by AFU

The enemy does not stop trying to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and the Defense Forces are holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. Today, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 91.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. A number of localities, including Stara Huta, Studenok, Tymofiivka, Bobylivka and Kamin, were hit by the terrorist army's shelling today.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupiansk direction eight times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova. Two firefights are still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the vicinity of Novoiehorivka, Kopanky, Makiivka, Novoliubivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Zelena Dolyna. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have repelled 19 attacks, four firefights are still ongoing.

In the Siversk section, the enemy has made five attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Verkhnokamianske since the beginning of the day, but was repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven invaders' assault actions near Novomarkove, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 39 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Andriivka, Dachne and Ulakly. The defense forces have already repelled 27 enemy attacks in the area, holding back the enemy's offensive. The enemy is suffering significant losses in manpower.

The situation in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders attacked Ukrainian troops' positions six times near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne and Novoocheretuvate. One firefight is ongoing.

Kursk direction

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by Russian invaders today, three firefights are ongoing, and the enemy launched 13 air strikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Kharkiv, Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors.

