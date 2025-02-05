ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11404 visitors online
News War
572 0

Ruscists launched 104 UAVs at Ukraine. 57 targets were shot down, 42 were lost locally. INFOGRAPHICS

Shaheds’ attack on 5 February. How many targets were hit

On the night of 5 February 2025, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the Kursk region and 104 "Shahed" attack UAVs and imitator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

UAV launches were recorded from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"As of 09.00 a.m., 57 'Shahed' attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions.

42 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without any negative consequences)," the statement said.

The enemy attack affected Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kherson with drones: 4 people wounded (updated)

Атака шахедів 5 лютого. Скільки цілей збито

Author: 

war (1062) shoot out (13631) Anti-aircraft warfare (1532) Air forces (1514) war in Ukraine (2952)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 