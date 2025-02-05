Ruscists launched 104 UAVs at Ukraine. 57 targets were shot down, 42 were lost locally. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 5 February 2025, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the Kursk region and 104 "Shahed" attack UAVs and imitator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

UAV launches were recorded from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"As of 09.00 a.m., 57 'Shahed' attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions.

42 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without any negative consequences)," the statement said.

The enemy attack affected Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

