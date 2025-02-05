There will be no "Minsk-3" - Zelenskyy

"There will be no Minsk-3. This is not a guarantee of security for Ukraine.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with British presenter Piers Morgan, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine needs real guarantees. NATO guarantees that Putin is unlikely to invade again. NATO is also strengthening its own security with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian troops. This is extremely important for everyone," he said.

"Even for Russia, Ukraine's membership in NATO is a guarantee that we will not seek military revenge. Instead, we will resolve disputes diplomatically. That's why I said that NATO is a guarantee for everyone, stable and economically profitable," the Head of State added.

As reported, Zelenskyy also said that if Ukraine is not accepted into NATO, we should be given back our nuclear weapons.