Poltava bids farewell to Zapishnyi and Yavorskyi families who were killed in Russian strike on February 1. PHOTOS

On 5 February 2025, Poltava bids farewell to two families of Yavorskyi and Zapishnyi, who died as a result of a Russian missile attack on a residential building with an X-22 missile on 1 February.

This was reported by the acting mayor of Poltava, Kateryna Yamshchykova, Censor.NET reports.

"Today the community bids farewell to the most precious part of our Poltava - families, parents and their children. The whole community is saying goodbye to three little angels and their parents," the statement said.

We bid farewell to Olena and Dmytro Yavorskyi and their daughter Sofiia. We also bid farewell to the Zapishnyi family: mother Kateryna, father Serhii, daughter Diana, and son Daniil.

See more: Kyiv bids farewell to 19-year-old Polish volunteer fighter Filip Antosiak. PHOTOS





According to Suspilne, the bodies of Sofiia and her parents, 37-year-old Olena and Dmytro Yavorskyi, were found during the rubble removal. They lived on the second floor.

12-year-old Diana and 7-year-old Daniil Zapishnyi also died, along with their parents Serhii and Kateryna, as a result of a Russian missile hitting their house.

The memorial service was held at the Holy Dormition Cathedral of the OCU. Relatives, friends, colleagues, and citizens came to say goodbye to the families.

According to Bohdana Sereda, a friend of the Zapishnyi family, Serhii and Kateryna met in Kharkiv and studied together at the National Aerospace University named after Zhukovsky, Kharkiv Aviation Institute. In Poltava, they worked together at an aircraft design bureau.

Read more: More than 1200 Russian occupiers were buried in Crimea during war















As a reminder, on the morning of 1 February 2025, the Russian army hit a residential building in Poltava with a missile. The entrance from the 1st to the 5th floor was destroyed and a fire broke out.

As of 2 February, the emergency-rescue works were completed and the State Emergency Service reported that 14 people were killed in the hostile strike, including three children aged 7, 9 and 12; 20 were injured.