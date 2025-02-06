Ukraine received Mirage 2000 and F-16 F-16 fighter jets from allies, - Umierov

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has received the long-awaited reinforcement - the first French Mirage 2000 and F-16 fighter jets from the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

This is stated on the Facebook page of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ukrainian sky is becoming more secure! These modern combat vehicles are already in Ukraine and will soon begin to perform combat missions, strengthening our defense and ability to effectively counter Russian aggression," he wrote.

See more: Ukraine to receiv new batch of F-16 fighter jets from Netherlands this year - Umierov. PHOTOS

Umierov thanked France and the Netherlands for supporting the Ukrainian people in the war against Russia.

"I am grateful to France for this strategically important contribution to our security - Mirage 2000 will become a new element of protection of the Ukrainian sky.

The support of the Netherlands is another important step that brings us closer to victory and ensures reliable protection of Ukrainian cities and citizens," the Defense Minister wrote.

"We continue to work systematically together with our partners to increase the number of modern combat aircraft in Ukraine. I am grateful to our allies for their trust, determination and continued support of Ukraine!" Umierov summarized.

Read more: F-16 fighters scrambled in Romania due to Russian drone attack on Ukraine

Earlier it was reported that the Dutch Ministry of Defense is involved in the training of 26 Ukrainians as so-called F-16 crew chiefs.