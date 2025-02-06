Russians attacked positions of Ukrainian Defense Forces almost 30 times in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and exhausting them along the entire front line. Since the beginning of this day, 89 combat engagements have taken place.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian invaders launched three missile and 65 air strikes, using four missiles and 65 GABs (guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians engaged 1105 kamikaze drones and fired more than four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted five assaults on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Lozova, Nova Kruhliakivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 18 times near Zelenyi Hai, Kopanky, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novyi, Zelena Dolyna, Novoliubivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Terny and Kolodiazi in the last day.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units in the vicinity of Bilohorivka during the day. At the same time, he dropped two bombs on Siversk and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were registered near Chasiv Yar, which are still ongoing. The enemy attacked Bondarne with guided aerial bombs.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces 13 times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near Dyliivka and Toretsk. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy units have tried to break through our defenses 28 times near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Udachne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotliarivka, Uspenivka, Dachne, Andriivka and Shevchenko. Three firefights are still ongoing. Novooleksandrivka was hit by two guided bombs.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today Ukrainian troops neutralized 148 invaders in this direction, 81 of them were killed. One tank, eight vehicles, a UAV control antenna, and one artillery system were destroyed, and a tank, a multipurpose transporter, a self-propelled howitzer, and an enemy cannon were damaged.

The situation in the South

Today, the enemy attacked seven times in the Novopavlivka direction, near Lysivka, Kostiantynopil and Rozdolne. They were not successful. He launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Novosilka and dropped two GABs near Odradne.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions on the Orikhiv, Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions.

Kursk direction

Five firefights took place in the Kursk direction since the beginning of the day.

The situation in other directions did not change significantly.

Today, it is worth noting the soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 406th Separate Artillery Brigade who are steadfastly holding back the advance of superior enemy forces.

